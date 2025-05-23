Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,053 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

