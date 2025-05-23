Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Greene purchased 7,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $594,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

