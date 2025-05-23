Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,171 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,502,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

