Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

