Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3%

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

