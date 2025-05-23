Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.9%

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.