D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 16,085 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.53%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

