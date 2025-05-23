D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 44,969 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NewtekOne by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,180,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,128.99. This trade represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,500 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

