D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Strategic Education by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ STRA opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,984.23. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,672.36. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

