D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 276.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.