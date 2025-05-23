D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAPP. Mariner LLC grew its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DAPP stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

