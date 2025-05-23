D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,378,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

