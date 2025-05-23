D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,785 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $61.18 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

