D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,695,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

