D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 571,953 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571,953 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HR opened at $14.37 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

