Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OmniAb by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 854,929 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OmniAb by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 575,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OmniAb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 142,513 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OABI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In related news, Director John L. Higgins bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,831,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,917.28. This represents a 2.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $28,352.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,492 shares in the company, valued at $515,456.04. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $425,613 and sold 38,551 shares worth $81,528. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OmniAb Price Performance

OABI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.10. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.