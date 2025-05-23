Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,534.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 2.5%

BVN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.2922 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BVN. Wall Street Zen raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

