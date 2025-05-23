Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 46,399 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,033,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

