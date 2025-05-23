Deutsche Bank AG Sells 882,390 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,390 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.38. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

