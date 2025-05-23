Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $482.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

