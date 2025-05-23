Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,474. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,668,147.09. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,853 shares of company stock worth $31,627,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $517.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 282.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.44 and its 200-day moving average is $358.42.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.29.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

