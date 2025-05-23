Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $233.05 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $233,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $454.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,743 shares of company stock worth $58,375,673. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.