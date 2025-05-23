Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1,710.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 763.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 160,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.