First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.