First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 654,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIBK

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.