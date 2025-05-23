Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $159.64 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.33 million. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. The trade was a 22.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,590.12. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $782,176 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

