Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.