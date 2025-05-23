Focus Partners Wealth Buys 371 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.9%

UHS stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

