Focus Partners Wealth Has $244,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,473 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,896 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,315 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,488 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.78 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.