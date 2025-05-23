Focus Partners Wealth Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Quarry LP grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

