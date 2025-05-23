Focus Partners Wealth Has $287,000 Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $35.37 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

