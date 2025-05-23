Focus Partners Wealth Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,121,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after purchasing an additional 893,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

