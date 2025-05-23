Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aptiv by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

