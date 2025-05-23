Focus Partners Wealth Invests $235,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

