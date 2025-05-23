Focus Partners Wealth Invests $235,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,470,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,205,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $77.80 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.