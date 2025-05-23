Focus Partners Wealth Invests $270,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,857,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after acquiring an additional 490,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

