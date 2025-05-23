Focus Partners Wealth Invests $278,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,119.90. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Mercury Systems stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

