Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,967 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is -143.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

