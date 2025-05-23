Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $241,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CW opened at $415.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $423.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

