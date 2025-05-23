Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $254,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.