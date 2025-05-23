Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $261,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

In other news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $487.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $380.63 and a 12-month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

