Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Five Below Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $110.03 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

