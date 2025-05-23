Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,584,000 after buying an additional 1,439,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,716,000 after acquiring an additional 764,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 617,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

