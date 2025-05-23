Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $11,551,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 700.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,989,000 after acquiring an additional 168,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,878 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,585.64. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,700 shares of company stock worth $6,823,600 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $216.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

