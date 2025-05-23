Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 1,017 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $227.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

