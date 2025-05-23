Focus Partners Wealth Takes $239,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,211,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after buying an additional 129,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, Director John Greene purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $594,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $37.53 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

