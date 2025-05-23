Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,082,566.03. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

