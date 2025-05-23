Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMB opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This trade represents a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

