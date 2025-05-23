Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 909,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.3% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

