Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 574.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global Industrial worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,001,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global Industrial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Industrial by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,936 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

